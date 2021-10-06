Fundamental Research Raises Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Price Target to C$0.98

Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.47 to C$0.98 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 216.13% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:DBG remained flat at $C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. 59,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$44.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85. Doubleview Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.18.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Mount Milligan North Property that covers an area of 1,843 hectares located in Prince George, British Columbia.

