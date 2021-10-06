Fundamental Research Raises Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Price Target to C$0.98

Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.47 to C$0.98 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 216.13% from the stock’s previous close.
CVE:DBG remained flat at $C$0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. 59,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$44.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85. Doubleview Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$1.18.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile
