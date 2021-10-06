FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Issued By Raymond James

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Village Farms International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.19 million, a PE ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 3.66. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

