FY2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Lowered by Analyst

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNB. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

FNB opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

