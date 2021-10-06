FY2021 EPS Estimates for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Telenor ASA in a research note issued on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

TELNY opened at $17.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

