FY2022 Earnings Estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

