FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $26.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $26.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s FY2023 earnings at $27.20 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

LMT opened at $347.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.