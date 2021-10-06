FY2023 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.72.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $142.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.41 and its 200-day moving average is $101.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

