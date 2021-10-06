GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Gap Down to $15.68

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $15.13. GAN shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 329 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.19.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in GAN by 155.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,769,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GAN by 36.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,098,000 after acquiring an additional 607,192 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in GAN by 56.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 625,009 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in GAN by 16.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 95,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GAN by 17.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

