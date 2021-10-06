Gary Bullard Purchases 30,000 Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) insider Gary Bullard purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Gary Bullard bought 15,000 shares of AFC Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

Shares of AFC stock opened at GBX 44.90 ($0.59) on Wednesday. AFC Energy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 16.52 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.40 ($1.23). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.59. The company has a current ratio of 32.85, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £329.76 million and a P/E ratio of -55.28.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

