Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.66

Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.3713 dividend. This is a positive change from Gazit Globe’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.