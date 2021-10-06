GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th.

NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.24 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.