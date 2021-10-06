Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.66. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

