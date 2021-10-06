GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.
Shares of GFL traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $38.71. 95,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $38.16.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 43,195 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
