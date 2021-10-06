GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.32.

Shares of GFL traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $38.71. 95,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $38.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 43,195 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

