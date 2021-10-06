GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to C$53.00 at CIBC

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 55,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $38.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,976 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $101,113,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 764,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 101.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,816,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

