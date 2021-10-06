Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Up 23.6% in September

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after buying an additional 993,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after buying an additional 893,648 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 107.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 282,028 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $35.16. 30,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -344.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.