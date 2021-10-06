Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on GVDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

GVDNY stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,144. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.52. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $102.30.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

