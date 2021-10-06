Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $55.41. 465,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.22 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

