Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,324,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,827,000 after acquiring an additional 915,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 387,812 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $6,036,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $5,167,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.