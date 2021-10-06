Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global Synergy Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,589. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Global Synergy Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

