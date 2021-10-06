Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.81.

