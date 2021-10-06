Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Position Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Globe Life by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 27,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Globe Life by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 109,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $91.19. 3,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,415. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.71 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $97.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

