Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of GTLS traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $190.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,936. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.74.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.12.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

