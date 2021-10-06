Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

Shares of LRCX traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $554.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,161. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $333.31 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $602.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

