Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Jabil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Jabil by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,611. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.87. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $63.78.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. raised their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

