Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,449 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,840,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 421,504 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,075,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $790,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. 17,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,680. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

