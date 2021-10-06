Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 387 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.84.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $638.00. 210,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,545. The company has a market cap of $282.38 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $640.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

