Golden State Equity Partners Has $15.73 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,955 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.1% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $15,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,038,227. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.