GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Down 8.9% Following Insider Selling

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares fell 8.9% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $40.07. 18,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,985,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

Specifically, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $409,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,824.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 947,164 shares valued at $39,258,771. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.65.

The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion and a PE ratio of -49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.