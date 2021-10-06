Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $140.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,135. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 438.58, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,583 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,010. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

