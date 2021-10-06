Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $181.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $140.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.
Shares of GSHD stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,135. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 438.58, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.62.
In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,583 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,010. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
