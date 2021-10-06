Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 240,393 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 105.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Genworth Financial worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 212,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

