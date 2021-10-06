Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.95 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 188.4% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 250.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,679.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

