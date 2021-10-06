Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Progress Software worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1,663.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $164,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Progress Software stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

