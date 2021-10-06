Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 161 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 143.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 24.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 784,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,908,000 after buying an additional 152,770 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 463,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,929,000 after buying an additional 116,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE FCN opened at $138.25 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average is $139.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.