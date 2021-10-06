Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 438 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ChampionX by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in ChampionX by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 50.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,593,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,093,000 after buying an additional 1,203,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,506,000 after buying an additional 1,168,666 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.74 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

