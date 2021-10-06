Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

GHL opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $20.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.37 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 75.19% and a net margin of 15.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 66.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.