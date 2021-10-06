Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Grifols stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. Grifols has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,711,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 114.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 144,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
