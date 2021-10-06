Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. Grifols has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.49.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grifols will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,711,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 114.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 1.1% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 144,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.