Group One Trading L.P. Increases Stock Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 628.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $267.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $23.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.