Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 65,098 shares.The stock last traded at $120.84 and had previously closed at $121.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAC. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 238.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,384,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after purchasing an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

