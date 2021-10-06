Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 4,255 shares.The stock last traded at $22.75 and had previously closed at $23.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $762.02 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.89%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.