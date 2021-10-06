Harvest Finance (FARM) Achieves Market Cap of $121.34 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $192.82 or 0.00351039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $121.34 million and $49.14 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00027385 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 659,874 coins and its circulating supply is 629,315 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

