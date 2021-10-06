Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “
Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.47 million, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 121.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Haynes International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Haynes International in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.
