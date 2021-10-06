Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.47 million, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Analysts expect that Haynes International will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 121.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Haynes International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Haynes International in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

