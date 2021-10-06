HC Wainwright Boosts Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $160.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective increased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

BHVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE BHVN traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $143.64. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,796. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.