HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of CHRS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,552. Coherus BioSciences has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

