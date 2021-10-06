HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 886.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,548 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,713 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,796,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,592,000 after acquiring an additional 922,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,589,000 after acquiring an additional 916,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 930,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.