H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,100 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 635,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

HEES stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,665. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 64.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,018,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,688,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

