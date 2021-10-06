Head to Head Comparison: USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) & Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL)

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get USA Truck alerts:

46.3% of USA Truck shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of USA Truck shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares USA Truck and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Truck 2.55% 19.81% 4.90% Yellow -1.92% N/A -4.09%

Volatility and Risk

USA Truck has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares USA Truck and Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Truck $551.14 million 0.25 $4.75 million $0.68 23.01 Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.03

USA Truck has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USA Truck, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for USA Truck and Yellow, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Truck 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yellow 0 2 1 0 2.33

USA Truck currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.91%. Yellow has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.59%. Given Yellow’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than USA Truck.

Summary

USA Truck beats Yellow on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Van Buren, AR.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.