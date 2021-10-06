Head-To-Head Contrast: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) vs. Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 39.73% 16.44% 1.69% Ally Financial 37.19% 18.66% 1.50%

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Ally Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.38 billion 5.99 $354.06 million $2.91 24.30 Ally Financial $6.69 billion 2.89 $1.09 billion $3.03 17.69

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Bancshares. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ally Financial pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Ally Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Ally Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Commerce Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ally Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Commerce Bancshares and Ally Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 3 1 0 0 1.25 Ally Financial 0 0 13 0 3.00

Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $68.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.35%. Ally Financial has a consensus price target of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Ally Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Summary

Ally Financial beats Commerce Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans and leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to companies, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles and equipment, and vehicle remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment focuses on finance protection and insurance products sold primarily through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products sold directly to dealers. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment consists of the management of a held-for-investment consumer mortgage finance loan portfolio, which includes bulk purchases of jumbo and LMI mortgage loans originated by third parties. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged

