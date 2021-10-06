Head-To-Head Review: First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) versus Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and First Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $70.87 million 2.30 $11.36 million N/A N/A First Financial $202.96 million 2.75 $53.84 million $3.93 10.90

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 20.63% 10.74% 1.01% First Financial 29.63% 9.91% 1.29%

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and First Financial has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. First Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and First Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

First Financial beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services. It has no operations and conducts no business of its own other than owning the bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, NC.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

