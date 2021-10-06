Head to Head Review: MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cimarex Energy pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cimarex Energy has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 47.13% Cimarex Energy -1.19% 34.56% 11.61%

Volatility and Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Cimarex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 15.40 $5.64 million N/A N/A Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 5.75 -$1.97 billion $1.39 62.73

MV Oil Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cimarex Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MV Oil Trust and Cimarex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Cimarex Energy 1 8 14 0 2.57

Cimarex Energy has a consensus target price of $79.65, suggesting a potential downside of 8.66%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats MV Oil Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

