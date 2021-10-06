Head-To-Head Survey: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) & MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares One Liberty Properties and MGM Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 53.78% 14.79% 5.65% MGM Growth Properties 24.23% 3.65% 1.89%

Volatility and Risk

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares One Liberty Properties and MGM Growth Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 7.87 $27.41 million $1.90 16.28 MGM Growth Properties $768.44 million 7.90 $76.13 million $2.26 17.15

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Growth Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for One Liberty Properties and MGM Growth Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20 MGM Growth Properties 1 5 5 0 2.36

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $30.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.07%. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus target price of $38.85, indicating a potential upside of 0.28%. Given MGM Growth Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MGM Growth Properties is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. One Liberty Properties pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGM Growth Properties pays out 92.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats One Liberty Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. One Liberty Properties was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

